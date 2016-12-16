Sweater Fest hits a double-digit milestone this weekend in the Milk District

click to enlarge
Now a decade strong, the annual holiday soiree Sweater Fest mixes Christmas kitsch with serious sonic cred for one glorious night that just gets bigger and bigger in terms of taste and scope. This year’s event crams a whopping 17 distinct musical acts into the intimate confines of the Spacebar across all manner of musical genres; the place is gonna be packed to the gills like an only child’s overstuffed Christmas stocking. Some of the names that jumped out at us immediately include Gainesville’s DJ groove/noise master Ironing, the lush dark psych of Sarasota’s Pleasures, Fiona’s outsider R&B jams, the infinite loop lullabies of Tiger Fawn, and RV’s downcast indie swoon alongside a host of worthies from all around the state. There’s something terribly endearing about bringing together likeminded creative people from all over Florida and jamming them into close quarters in an atmosphere of audio adventurism and seasonal revelry. Let’s not lose this feeling, OK?
with Pleasures, Case Work, Ironing, Tiger Fawn, Fiona, RV and more | 7 p.m. | Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St. | 407-228-0804 | facebook.com/spacebarorlando
| $10