The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 16, 2016

The Gist

Shop last-minute local at the annual Grandma Party Bazaar on Sunday

Posted By on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY GOLD DUST WEAVING
  • Courtesy Gold Dust Weaving
Aside from smelling a little bit like mothballs, a grandma’s closet has always been a trove for one-of-a-kind knickknacks, like jewel-encrusted cat-eye sunglasses or a handmade seashell hair comb. Grandma Party Bazaar 2016 doesn’t have quite the same funky smell as your grandma’s closet, but it’s got local unique finds that make for a perfect gift this holiday. Organizers have picked Orlando’s best artists, makers and vintage dealers for one of the coolest shopping experiences in town.

click to enlarge COURTESY OKAY KRETZ
  • Courtesy Okay Kretz
Vendors include Lollibean, Secret Society Goods, Gold Dust Weaving, Sweet Six Candy, Clay Curiosities, Etoile Boutique and many more. Besides the booths, there's live music, a silent auction, a raffle (a portion of the auction and raffle proceeds will be donated to the Standing Rock Medic and Healer Council), and food and drinks. Bring some cash to this party and get there early for good parking, or better yet, hitch a ride-share with your grandma.

10 a.m.-sunset | Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road | 407-623-3393 | grandmapartybazaar.tumblr.com | free
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free Staff Pick
    Grandma Party Bazaar @ Stardust Video and Coffee

    • Sun., Dec. 18, 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man robs gas station while wearing drawn-on goatee Read More

  2. Detroit Lions player 'mad' Pro Bowl is in Orlando Read More

  3. Florida court rules that police can compel suspects to reveal phone passcode Read More

  4. Eight awesome attractions that are all coming to Orlando in 2017 Read More

  5. Pitbull hits back at haters with tweet disclosing $1 million contract with Visit Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation