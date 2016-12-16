Shop last-minute local at the annual Grandma Party Bazaar on Sunday

click to enlarge
Aside from smelling a little bit like mothballs, a grandma’s closet has always been a trove for one-of-a-kind knickknacks, like jewel-encrusted cat-eye sunglasses or a handmade seashell hair comb. Grandma Party Bazaar 2016 doesn’t have quite the same funky smell as your grandma’s closet, but it’s got local unique finds that make for a perfect gift this holiday. Organizers have picked Orlando’s best artists, makers and vintage dealers for one of the coolest shopping experiences in town.
Vendors include Lollibean, Secret Society Goods, Gold Dust Weaving, Sweet Six Candy, Clay Curiosities, Etoile Boutique and many more. Besides the booths, there's live music, a silent auction, a raffle (a portion of the auction and raffle proceeds will be donated to the Standing Rock Medic and Healer Council), and food and drinks. Bring some cash to this party and get there early for good parking, or better yet, hitch a ride-share with your grandma.
10 a.m.-sunset | Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road | 407-623-3393 | grandmapartybazaar.tumblr.com
| free