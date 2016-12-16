The Heard

Friday, December 16, 2016

The Heard

Sci-Fried headline a Star Wars party at the Geek Easy during 'Rogue One' weekend

Posted By on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 6:00 AM

Most of us are excited about Rogue One, the new prequel to A New Hope that comes out this Friday. But chances are you’re not nearly as excited as the members of Sci-Fried. The local nerd rock outfit, famous for metal jams centered around sci-fi and gaming fandom, has created a Star Wars-themed set just for the occasion. In addition to some new tracks from the band, the audience gets to hear unique parodies and original compositions from a galaxy far, far away. (And hopefully a metal version of everyone’s favorite sex jam, “Cantina Band.”) Plus, there’s a Star Wars costume contest for all of the cosplayers and a raffle for prizes including Rogue One tickets (like everyone there won’t have seen it already), Star Wars collectibles and merch from everyone playing the party. As for us, we’ll just wear our custom “Luke Is Snoke” T-shirt and get ready to get yelled at by strangers.

with EyeQ, Jackson of Random Encounter, RoboRob | 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 | The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park | mygeekeasy.com | $5
