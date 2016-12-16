Tip Jar

Friday, December 16, 2016

Tip Jar

Saturday is the last night to enjoy Claddagh Cottage in its current location

Posted By on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 6:00 PM

click image PHOTO BY JIM THOMPSON VIA CLADDAGH COTTAGE ON FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Jim Thompson via Claddagh Cottage on Facebook
Saturday night, the Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub parties its last party in the place they've lived for so many years on Curry Ford Road. In August, Claddagh owners Scott Vocca and Vicki Gish (who bought the pub this year from longtime owner Jimmy Mulvaney) found out the building would be torn down, to much dismay among discerning Guinness drinkers and Irish food lovers around town. The good news is that they're hoping to sign a lease for a space just a mile away, also on Curry Ford Road. The not-as-good news: no guarantees.

If you want to increase their chances of relocating, come out and support Saturday night, where you can contribute to their GoFundMe and buy raffle tickets. There'll be live music from the Bronx Boys, the Cricketers Pub food truck will be on site, and the services of a glass engraver will be available for those who want to personalize their Guinness glasses. Fancy!

