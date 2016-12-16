Friday, December 16, 2016
'Rogue One' AWR Troopers will begin appearing at Hollywood Studios today
By Colin Wolf
Coinciding with the official opening of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,
Disney announced that AWR Troopers will begin appearing at Hollywood Studios starting today.
announced on their official blog that the AWR Troopers, which stands for "Advanced Weapons Research) will appear in a new scene in the park’s existing “Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away” daytime show.
Star Wars Launch Bay will also feature a new
behind-the-scenes film and new props, including a Shoretrooper Blaster, Director Krennic’s Imperial Shuttle, a Death Star model, a U-wing gunship and more, says Disney.
