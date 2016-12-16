Local music showcase Orlando Is Loud going down at Uncle Lou's tonight

click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray

Harsh Radish

Pregame for the weekend’s Florida Is Loud festivities with this official "Orlando Is Loud" warmup show featuring a stacked lineup of Harsh Radish, Autarx, Witchbender, Andean Shrine and Uh.Show starts at 7 p.m. tonight at Uncle Lou’s. Sources say that this show will NOT be on punk time. Donations accepted.