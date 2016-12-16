The Heard

Friday, December 16, 2016

The Heard

Local music showcase Orlando Is Loud going down at Uncle Lou's tonight

Posted By on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge Harsh Radish - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY
  • Photo by Jen Cray
  • Harsh Radish
Pregame for the weekend’s Florida Is Loud festivities with this official "Orlando Is Loud" warmup show featuring a stacked lineup of Harsh Radish, Autarx, Witchbender, Andean Shrine and Uh.

Show starts at 7 p.m. tonight at Uncle Lou’s. Sources say that this show will NOT be on punk time. Donations accepted.

