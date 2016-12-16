Friday, December 16, 2016
New McDonalds delivery service coming to Orlando in January
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 11:35 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Kate (deedsofthedanes)/Flickr
Because we can't be bothered to drive to McDonalds anymore, the company announced Thursday that they will soon be testing out a new delivery service in select Florida cities.
The new service through UberEATS will be available in January of 2017, and will include 200 restaurants in Orlando, Tampa and Miami, said a spokesperson with UberEATS to USA Today.
McDonalds already uses a few other third party delivery services (often with higher fees), but UberEATS says they'll ferry your Big Mac for a mere $5 delivery fee.
Customers will be able to order from either the UberEATS app or website.
Tags: McDonalds, UberEATS, Image