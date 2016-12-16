Magic Kingdom adds four more restaurants serving beer and wine

click image
Despite the fact that dealing with heat, crowds, long lines and screaming children is just a bit more bearable when you take the edge off with an adult beverage, Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom did not serve alcohol on property until 2012
, when Be Our Guest opened, serving French wines and Belgian beers. (We have to think that this is a big part of the reason why Be Our Guest is so often named on various "best restaurant" lists
.)
According to a report today
in the Orlando Sentinel
, Disney is poised to add four more restaurants to that list. Tony’s Town Square Restaurant, Liberty Tree Tavern, Jungle Navigation Co. Ltd. Skipper Canteen, and Cinderella’s Royal Table – all sit-down spots with table service – will begin offering beer and wine. Liberty Tree will also serve hard cider, and Cinderella's will offer champagne.