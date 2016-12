Magic Kingdom adds four more restaurants serving beer and wine

click image

Despite the fact that dealing with heat, crowds, long lines and screaming children is just a bit more bearable when you take the edge off with an adult beverage, Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom did not serve alcohol on property until 2012 , when Be Our Guest opened, serving French wines and Belgian beers. (We have to think that this is a big part of the reason why Be Our Guest is so often named on various "best restaurant" lists .)According to a report today in the, Disney is poised to add four more restaurants to that list. Tony’s Town Square Restaurant, Liberty Tree Tavern, Jungle Navigation Co. Ltd. Skipper Canteen, and Cinderella’s Royal Table – all sit-down spots with table service – will begin offering beer and wine. Liberty Tree will also serve hard cider, and Cinderella's will offer champagne.