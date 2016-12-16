Friday, December 16, 2016
Florida's minimum wage will go up a whole 5 cents next year
Posted
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 2:19 PM
click image
Florida is giving every minimum-wage worker a five-cent pay raise next month.
The Panama City News Herald
reports the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says the state's minimum wage will go from $8.05 per hour to $8.10 per hour on Jan. 1. Assuming employees consistently work 40 hours a week on this wage (which isn't always the case), the minimum-wage worker's annual salary would increase from $16,744 to $16,848. That's $104 more a year.
For tipped workers, the minimum wage will be $5.08 per hour. The DEO is required by Florida law to calculate a minimum wage rate each year based on the Consumer Price Index.
In related news, a recent analysis by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research and the Florida Women’s Funding Alliance found that women in the Sunshine State have less access to health insurance coverage, lower educational attainment and higher rates of poverty than women in the country overall, according to Florida Trend.
Tags: florida minimum wage, florida wages, minimum wage, living wage, Image