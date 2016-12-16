Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 16, 2016

Bloggytown

Florida's minimum wage will go up a whole 5 cents next year

Posted By on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 2:19 PM

click image PHOTO BY TAX CREDITS VIA FLICKR
Florida is giving every minimum-wage worker a five-cent pay raise next month.

The Panama City News Herald reports the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says the state's minimum wage will go from $8.05 per hour to $8.10 per hour on Jan. 1. Assuming employees consistently work 40 hours a week on this wage (which isn't always the case), the minimum-wage worker's annual salary would increase from $16,744 to $16,848. That's $104 more a year.

For tipped workers, the minimum wage will be $5.08 per hour. The DEO is required by Florida law to calculate a minimum wage rate each year based on the Consumer Price Index.

In related news, a recent analysis by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research and the Florida Women’s Funding Alliance found that women in the Sunshine State have less access to health insurance coverage, lower educational attainment and higher rates of poverty than women in the country overall, according to Florida Trend.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New McDonalds delivery service coming to Orlando in January Read More

  2. Magic Kingdom adds four more restaurants serving beer and wine Read More

  3. Donald Trump is in Orlando today for two massive fundraisers, and to say 'thanks' Read More

  4. Florida man robs gas station while wearing drawn-on goatee Read More

  5. Eight awesome attractions that are all coming to Orlando in 2017 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation