Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 16, 2016

Bloggytown

Donald Trump is in Orlando today for two massive fundraisers, and to say 'thanks'

Posted By on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARISSA MAHONEY
  • Photo by Marissa Mahoney
Despite the fact Hillary Clinton won Orange County, President-elect Donald Trump and Mike Pence will be in Orlando later today to the thank us for our enormous support, or something or other.

To be honest, we're not sure why he's here, or if anyone really knows what Trump's "Thank You Tour" is all about. So far, The Donald has used this tour to call out his rivals and accidentally let the truth slip out, saying things like he doesn't care that the election is a "rigged system" now that he's won, and all that stuff about locking up Hillary Clinton? Well, it just "plays great before the election."

The only thing we're certain of is Trump loves people chanting his name at rallies more than intelligence briefings. And, he also loves fundraisers, which might explain why he's actually here.

Before today's rally, Trump is expected to be the "special guest" at two different invite-only fundraisers, a $5,000-per-head dinner benefiting the Trump transition team and another $35,000-per-head dinner for the RNC, reports Politico.

Of course, saying "thanks" for large donations does seem awfully appropriate for Trump's "Thank You Tour."

Trump's rally starts at 7 p.m. tonight at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on 4603 W. Colonial Drive.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Magic Kingdom adds four more restaurants serving beer and wine Read More

  2. New McDonalds delivery service coming to Orlando in January Read More

  3. Florida man robs gas station while wearing drawn-on goatee Read More

  4. Eight awesome attractions that are all coming to Orlando in 2017 Read More

  5. 'Rogue One' AWR Troopers will begin appearing at Hollywood Studios today Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation