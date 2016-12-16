Donald Trump is in Orlando today for two massive fundraisers, and to say 'thanks'

click to enlarge
Despite the fact Hillary Clinton won Orange County
, President-elect Donald Trump and Mike Pence will be in Orlando later today to the thank us for our enormous support, or something or other.
To be honest, we're not sure why he's here, or if anyone really knows what Trump's "Thank You Tour" is all about. So far, The Donald has used this tour to call out his rivals and accidentally let the truth slip out
, saying things like he doesn't care that the election is a "rigged system" now that he's won, and all that stuff about locking up Hillary Clinton? Well, it just "plays great before the election."
The only thing we're certain of is Trump loves people chanting his name at rallies more than intelligence briefings.
And, he also loves fundraisers, which might explain why he's actually here.
Before today's rally, Trump is expected to be the "special guest" at two different invite-only fundraisers, a $5,000-per-head dinner benefiting the Trump transition team and another $35,000-per-head dinner for the RNC, reports Politico
.
Of course, saying "thanks" for large donations does seem awfully appropriate for Trump's "Thank You Tour."
Trump's rally
starts at 7 p.m. tonight at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on 4603 W. Colonial Drive.