Friday, December 16, 2016

Busy bakers can now order fail-safe cookies from DoveCote

Posted By on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY DOVECOTE
  • Image courtesy DoveCote
Cookies are surefire A-plus gifts, but if the idea of pulling out the stand mixer and cookie sheets has you all hot and bothered and you haven't even turned on the oven yet, DoveCote might be your answer.

The downtown French brasserie is taking orders for house-made holiday confections. Each box is filled with a dozen assorted cookies from six different recipes (listed below), or you could pay $2 more and customize your mix.
  • Gingerbread
  • Chocolate crinkle
  • Sugar
  • Buckeyes
  • Chocolate almond toffee
  • Rum balls
Get assorted cookies for $22 per dozen, $12 per half-dozen, or customize your mix for $24 per dozen, $12 per half-dozen. If this sounds like a route you wanna take, you'll need to give them 48 hours to fulfill your order. Email info@dovecoteorlando.com or call to order.

DoveCote
300 N. Orange Ave.
407-930-1700
dovecoteorlando.com

