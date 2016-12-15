Thursday, December 15, 2016
Salsa survivors Guaco to play House of Blues tonight
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 3:26 PM
click image
Venezualan gaita/salsa pioneers Guaco
have been making music since the Beatles were a thing; the faces have changed the but the beat goes on and the feet never stop.
Guaco returns to Orlando tonight for a headlining gig at House of Blues. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available for $40-$60.
Tags: Guaco, Seita, Salsa, Venezuala, Band, Concert, Tour, Latin, Image