Thursday, December 15, 2016

Salsa survivors Guaco to play House of Blues tonight

Posted By on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 3:26 PM

Venezualan gaita/salsa pioneers Guaco have been making music since the Beatles were a thing; the faces have changed the but the beat goes on and the feet never stop.

Guaco returns to Orlando tonight for a headlining gig at House of Blues. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available for $40-$60.

