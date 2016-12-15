Orlando Zine Fest opens up at three different locations this weekend

click to enlarge
The tired trope that “print is dead” is, like, so over. Young, forward-looking artists and writers know that there’s no more exciting way to put your work in someone’s brain than by putting it in their hands. And if you aren’t swayed by the artistic argument, think about this: Many of the most important philosophical and ethical battles in our nation's history, from the American Revolution to the Civil War to the fight for equal rights, have been fought via pamphlet or zine. So a visit to at least one of this weekend’s Zine Fest events would be more than worthwhile, citizen. From 2-5 p.m. Friday, the fest organizers host an afternoon of zine-making for young adults at the Orlando Public Library’s award-winning Melrose Center; 1-5 p.m. Saturday finds more than 30 Floridian zinesters – spanning an incredible thematic and aesthetic range – selling their wares at Will’s Dirty Laundry Amphitheater and hosting a live, on-air reading broadcast on WPRK 91.5-FM. Sunday they troop over to hustle at the Grandma Party Bazaar. Print is alive and kicking, make no mistake.
2-5 p.m. Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-sunset Sunday | various locations | facebook.com/orlandozinefest
| free (registration required for Friday workshop)