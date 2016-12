click to enlarge Photo via Pasco County Sheriffs

This person is a suspect in a Robbery at the Holiday Gas Station on US 19-if you have info call @crimestopperstb 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/hiK3m1FuKl — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) December 15, 2016

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a robbery suspect who apparently drew a fake beard on himself.Authorities describe the man as a heavy-set white male in his '30s, wearing a red bandana, and obviously some sort of Sharpie goatee.The incident happened at the Holiday Gas Station located at 1937 US 19 in Holiday, Florida.The suspect drove off in a grey Toyota extended cab truck. If you have any info regarding the robbery, or his terrible beard, call1-800-873-TIPS (8477).