Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 15, 2016

Bloggytown

Florida court rules that police can compel suspects to reveal phone passcode

Posted By on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge touchid.jpg
The Florida Court of Appeals Second District ruled this week that you can, in fact, be forced by law enforcement to provide your mobile phone passcode. And you can thank iPhone's TouchID for that Fifth Amendment-busting ruling.

The Fifth Amendment to the Constitution protects against self-incrimination. Several courts have ruled that forcing a suspect to reveal his or her passcode violates the self-incrimination clause, and in a 1988 U.S. Supreme Court case, Justice John Paul Stevens wrote that an accused person may be “forced to surrender a key to a strongbox containing incriminating documents,” but not “compelled to reveal the combination to his wall safe.”

But the fingerprint-enabled TouchID is the hub of the argument here: It has been established that law enforcement may take a suspect's fingerprints even if they object. And some courts draw a distinction between things suspects know (which they can't be forced to reveal) and things that they are (like voice samples and fingerprints, which can be legally compelled).

Well, Florida's Second District Court of Appeals connected those dots and said no fair! As reported by Courthouse News, the justices wrote, “We are not inclined to believe that the Fifth Amendment should provide greater protection to individuals who passcode protect their iPhones with letter and number combinations than to individuals who use their fingerprint as the passcode.” Protection denied.

Just to make things worse, the suspect whose case has led to this precedent is no one you'd want to defend — he is trying to prevent the police from having access to his phone because he was arrested for shooting upskirt videos.

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Eight awesome attractions that are all coming to Orlando in 2017 Read More

  2. Pitbull hits back at haters with tweet disclosing $1 million contract with Visit Florida Read More

  3. A Florida alligator 'rode' on the back of a manatee, resulting in the best photo of 2016 Read More

  4. The Center hits back against complaints regarding Pulse donations Read More

  5. Finish shopping for your foodie friends at East End Market's holiday artisan market Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation