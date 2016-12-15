Tip Jar

Thursday, December 15, 2016

Finish shopping for your foodie friends at East End Market's holiday artisan market

Posted By on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 8:41 AM

click to enlarge Jane's shortbread cookies filled with peppermint buttercream. - IMAGE COURTESY JANE'S SHORT & SWEET ON FACEBOOK
  • Image courtesy Jane's Short & Sweet on Facebook
  • Jane's shortbread cookies filled with peppermint buttercream.
We're pretty stoked about the way artisan markets have proliferated around the city, including pop-up shops at Redlight Redlight, Park Ave CDs, Pottery Barn and West Elm, and especially Grandma Party at Stardust Video & Coffee.

But if you've got plenty of foodies on your holiday shopping list, East End's Holiday Market is where you'll be able to cross those off with no problem.

This weekend, East End is hosting their market Friday through Sunday, and you'll find a bunch of independent shops set up to please the well-palated.

Friday, Kelley from Do You Tea? combines custom flavor profiles to fill their cups with personalized teas.

Saturday, find Jane from Jane's Short & Sweet. All of her profits go to charity and her offerings include outstanding shortbread, as well as sugar scrubs that exfoliate, soften and cleanse.

On Sunday, Barbara from Sweet Babs will be sit up with a table full of Cuban sauces that fit nicely tucked into a stocking. Also, Carlos from Breegahdayrow will be peddling his killer Brazilian chocolates, including the ever-popular chocolate in a tube (also a covetable White Elephant office party gift).

East End Market
3201 Corrine Drive
407-236-3316
eastendmkt.com

