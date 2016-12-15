Finish shopping for your foodie friends at East End Market's holiday artisan market

click to enlarge
Image courtesy Jane's Short & Sweet on Facebook
Jane's shortbread cookies filled with peppermint buttercream.
We're pretty stoked about the way artisan markets have proliferated around the city, including pop-up shops at Redlight Redlight, Park Ave CDs, Pottery Barn and West Elm, and especially Grandma Party at Stardust Video & Coffee
But if you've got plenty of foodies on your holiday shopping list, East End's Holiday Market
is where you'll be able to cross those off with no problem.
This weekend, East End is hosting their market Friday through Sunday, and you'll find a bunch of independent shops set up to please the well-palated.
Friday, Kelley from Do You Tea?
combines custom flavor profiles to fill their cups with personalized teas.
Saturday, find Jane from Jane's Short & Sweet
. All of her profits go to charity and her offerings include outstanding shortbread, as well as sugar scrubs that exfoliate, soften and cleanse.
On Sunday, Barbara from Sweet Babs
will be sit up with a table full of Cuban sauces that fit nicely tucked into a stocking. Also, Carlos from Breegahdayrow
will be peddling his killer Brazilian chocolates, including the ever-popular chocolate in a tube (also a covetable White Elephant office party gift).
East End Market
3201 Corrine Drive
407-236-3316
eastendmkt.com