The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 15, 2016

The Gist

Detroit Lions player 'mad' Pro Bowl is in Orlando, really just wanted to go to Hawaii

Posted By on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 12:27 PM

click image PHOTO VIA DARIUS SLAY/TWITTER
  • Photo via Darius Slay/Twitter
Darius Slay, a cornerback for the Detroit Lions who wasn't good enough to go to the Pro Bowl this year, is mad the annual all-star game will be held in Orlando, and not Hawaii.

Slay, who signed a $50.2 million contract extension with Detroit earlier this year and has yet to have a season could enough for a Pro Bowl nod, believes he would've enjoyed a free trip to The Aloha State.

"As long as my teammates really see me as a Pro Bowl player, I ain't really worried because I feel it's a politic thing anyway," said Slay to ESPN. "But I would just like to. But, I'm mad. Is the Pro Bowl even in Hawaii no more? It's really pointless. That's what I really wanted to do. "That's why I wanted to go. I'd rather just get the All-Pro status and don't go Pro Bowl. Because I just really wanted to go to Hawaii, really wanted to just to go to Hawaii for the free."

So far, no Lions players are in the top 5 on this year's Pro Bowl ballots, which means Slay will likely be watching this year's Pro Bowl from cold ass Detroit.

The 2017 Pro Bowl will be held at Camping World Stadium on January 29. Tickets start at $50.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Eight awesome attractions that are all coming to Orlando in 2017 Read More

  2. Pitbull hits back at haters with tweet disclosing $1 million contract with Visit Florida Read More

  3. A Florida alligator 'rode' on the back of a manatee, resulting in the best photo of 2016 Read More

  4. The Center hits back against complaints regarding Pulse donations Read More

  5. Finish shopping for your foodie friends at East End Market's holiday artisan market Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation