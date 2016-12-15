Detroit Lions player 'mad' Pro Bowl is in Orlando, really just wanted to go to Hawaii

click image
Photo via Darius Slay/Twitter
Darius Slay, a cornerback for the Detroit Lions who wasn't good enough to go to the Pro Bowl this year, is mad the annual all-star game will be held in Orlando, and not Hawaii.
Slay, who signed a $50.2 million contract extension with Detroit earlier this year and has yet to have a season could enough for a Pro Bowl nod, believes he would've enjoyed a free trip to The Aloha State.
"As long as my teammates really see me as a Pro Bowl player, I ain't really worried because I feel it's a politic thing anyway,"
said Slay to ESPN
. "But I would just like to. But, I'm mad. Is the Pro Bowl even in Hawaii no more? It's really pointless. That's what I really wanted to do. "That's why I wanted to go. I'd rather just get the All-Pro status and don't go Pro Bowl. Because I just really wanted to go to Hawaii, really wanted to just to go to Hawaii for the free."
So far, no Lions players are in the top 5 on this year's Pro Bowl ballots, which means Slay will likely be watching this year's Pro Bowl from cold ass Detroit.
The 2017 Pro Bowl will be held at Camping World Stadium on January 29. Tickets
start at $50.