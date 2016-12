click to enlarge

Tonight's edition of the Body Art Showcase and Exhibit features a wintry theme. So expect plenty of sexy White Walker-looking living canvases strolling around. Load up on colored drinks at Drip’s Color Bar, but remember the schoolyard lesson that you see with your eyes, not with your hands.8 p.m. Thursday; DRIP, 8747 International Drive; $5-$7; baseorlando.com