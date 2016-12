Anthrax and Killswitch Engage announce Orlando show in 2017

click image Photo via Anthrax/Facebook

Anthrax

Old school meets metalcore, as thrash pioneers Anthrax and Roadrunner Records artists Killswitch Engage have joined forces for a U.S. tour dubbed the "Killthrax" tour.(Wait ... okay, we get it.)Taking place in early 2017, there is an Orlando date pencilled in for April. Anthrax, Killswitch Engage and Devil Wears Prada play the House of Blues on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. and will retail for $37.50