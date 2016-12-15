Thursday, December 15, 2016
Anthrax and Killswitch Engage announce Orlando show in 2017
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 4:12 PM
click image
-
Photo via Anthrax/Facebook
-
Anthrax
Old school meets metalcore, as thrash pioneers Anthrax and Roadrunner Records artists Killswitch Engage have joined forces for a U.S. tour dubbed the "Killthrax" tour.
(Wait ... okay, we get it.)
Taking place in early 2017, there is an Orlando date pencilled in for April.
Anthrax, Killswitch Engage and Devil Wears Prada play the House of Blues on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. and will retail for $37.50
.
Tags: Anthrax, Killswitch Engage, Devil Wears Prada, Show, Concert, Tour, Metal, Heavy, Image