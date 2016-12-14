Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Bloggytown

United Arts leaves Mad Cow Theatre out of $1.48 million in grant awards

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 12:35 PM

click to enlarge the_cow.jpg

United Arts of Central Florida denied a funding request from Mad Cow Theatre that left the debt-ridden theater company out of $1.48 million in grant awards to local arts organizations.

Mad Cow has come under fire after several artists accused the theater of late checks and failing to make payments, which was later affirmed by Mad Cow representatives. Orlando city officials also confirmed that Mad Cow owes the city about $330,000 in fees and reimbursements related to its lease with the city for the space at 54 W. Church St.

United Arts awarded operating support grants to 38 groups this year, including $114,860 to the Orlando Repertory Theatre and $153,682 to the Orlando Shakespeare Theater. Last year, Mad Cow received $18,540 in an operating support grant from United Arts.

Flora María García, president of United Arts, says she can't speak directly about Mad Cow's situation but adds that an organization's finances are an important aspect for the 12 to 15 panelists reviewing grant applications. García adds that a certified public accountant reviews each organization's audits, financials and funding history to make a recommendation to the panel.

García says that looking at all the information, the panel decided not to fund Mad Cow this year, but the organization can apply for the same grant next year or apply for United Arts' smaller, project-specific grants.

"We offer all of our grant applicants technical assistance and any kind of help they might want if they desire it," García says. "We want all the organizations we fund to be successful and continue to work with. We're hoping organizations will come back to us next year, and if they work through their issues, then we will welcome them back into the fold."

Mad Cow spokesperson and board member Betsey Maupin was not immediately available to comment on United Arts decision.

In October, the theater company almost lost out on a $75,000 grant from Orange County after the financial accusations were made public, but Mad Cow has since agreed to meet certain conditions to obtain the grant, including paying money it owes to artists, staff and technical support.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida alligator 'rode' on the back of a manatee, resulting in the best photo of 2016 Read More

  2. Florida lawmakers look at next steps for medical marijuana Read More

  3. We may finally know how much Visit Florida paid Pitbull to make that dumb music video Read More

  4. This Florida teacher's math song is so fire Read More

  5. Krungthep Tea Time's new 'unicorn' drink is the most Instagrammable beverage ever Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation