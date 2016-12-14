Wednesday, December 14, 2016
This Florida teacher's math song is so fire
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 11:09 AM
Nadine S. Ebri
, a teacher at La Core Christian Academy in Jacksonville, recently shared this video of her students getting extremely hyped for long division.
In the video, students can be heard chanting "Divide. Multiply. Subtract. Break it on down and bring it on back," as various students get way too hyped to complete math problems.
The clip was shared Tuesday night and has since been viewed more than 7 million times.
