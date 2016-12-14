The Gist

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Star Trek's Worf, Michael Dorn, to star in 'Antony and Cleopatra' at Orlando Shakes

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 5:09 PM

Orlando Shakespeare Theater announced today that the lead in their production of Shakespeare's Antony and Cleopatra will be played by Star Trek: The Next Generation star Michael Dorn. Dorn is indelibly linked to the iconic role of Lieutenant Commander Worf, son of Mogh, the first Klingon officer in Starfleet. Dorn has also had roles in such films and TV shows as The Santa Clause series, Ted 2, Castle and Arrow. But, y'know ... come on, the guy's Worf.
Antony and Cleopatra runs from March 29-April 30, 2017, at the Orlando Shakespeare Theater. Tickets run between $25-$60 and are on sale now, so now you know what gift to get your favorite Star Trek fan for the holidays.

Qapla'!
