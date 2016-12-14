Pulse victims will be honored at 2017 Rose Parade with a tribute float

click image
The 49 victims of the Pulse massacre in Orlando will be honored at the Rose Parade next month with a tribute float that will be ridden by local LGBTQ leaders and survivors of the June 12 shooting.
The Pasadena Star-News
reports the float, commissioned by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation
, will be named "To Honor and Remember Orlando." The float will be constructed by Fiesta Parade Floats
. The Rose Parade, which is held every year to celebrate New Year's Day in Pasadena, California, will be on Jan. 2, 2017.
Eight people will ride on the float, including Barbara Poma, the owner of the gay nightclub; Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan; Joel Morales, a victim services advocate at the GLBT Center of Central Florida; shooting survivors Isaiah Henderson and Victor Febo; club patron Jahqui Sevilla; and Corey Lyons and Gustavo Marrero, both with Impulse United
, a group that promotes healthier sexual lifestyles for gay men.
Ged Kenslea, senior director of communications for the AIDS foundation, tells the Star-News
that the float is an opportunity to "remember the victims and survivors and to confront and challenge the stigma and homophobia that could’ve contributed to the attack."