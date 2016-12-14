Gallery at Avalon Island hosts some of the best art from the pages of 'Artborne' this week

click to enlarge
Scott Scheidly
"Monkey Queen"
As this hellscape of a year draws to a close, we want to take stock of the good things that happened, few and far between as they may have been. One of them was the arrival on the scene of Artborne
, the local art magazine that, as we wrote in August, “we didn’t know we needed, but are so glad to welcome.” Now Artborne
launches what they hope will be a tradition each year, the Artborne Annual
show. This year, work by seven artists featured in the magazine will be installed at the Gallery at Avalon Island – in the future, they hope to raise that to 12.
With a degree of (unintentional, perhaps) modesty, publisher Jonathan Yubi told us, “Having the art in front of [you] is so much more appealing than print.” Whether you prefer your art in the flesh or as a movable feast between covers, this promises to be one of the best gallery shows of the year, with work by Lesley Silvia, Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, Terri Witek and Matt Roberts, Hannah Spector and Jacob Bailes, Gary Bolding, Kyle, and Scott Scheidly.
opening 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 | through Jan. 14, 2017 | Gallery at Avalon Island, 39 S. Magnolia Ave. | facebook.com/artbornemagazine
| free