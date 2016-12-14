The Gist

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Gallery at Avalon Island hosts some of the best art from the pages of 'Artborne' this week

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge "Monkey Queen" - SCOTT SCHEIDLY
  • Scott Scheidly
  • "Monkey Queen"
As this hellscape of a year draws to a close, we want to take stock of the good things that happened, few and far between as they may have been. One of them was the arrival on the scene of Artborne, the local art magazine that, as we wrote in August, “we didn’t know we needed, but are so glad to welcome.” Now Artborne launches what they hope will be a tradition each year, the Artborne Annual show. This year, work by seven artists featured in the magazine will be installed at the Gallery at Avalon Island – in the future, they hope to raise that to 12.

With a degree of (unintentional, perhaps) modesty, publisher Jonathan Yubi told us, “Having the art in front of [you] is so much more appealing than print.” Whether you prefer your art in the flesh or as a movable feast between covers, this promises to be one of the best gallery shows of the year, with work by Lesley Silvia, Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, Terri Witek and Matt Roberts, Hannah Spector and Jacob Bailes, Gary Bolding, Kyle, and Scott Scheidly.

opening 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 | through Jan. 14, 2017 | Gallery at Avalon Island, 39 S. Magnolia Ave. | facebook.com/artbornemagazine | free
