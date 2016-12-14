The Heard

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

The Heard

Counterweight unites Time Waste Management and TMD in a decidedly non-rock venue

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_counterweight001.jpg
Forward-thinking young groups Time Waste Management (TWMT) and TMD have each been doing exciting things in the art and music scenes. Now, they’ve joined to synergize those forces and create an intriguing launch of a potentially extraordinary collaborative series, Counterweight. The audiovisual serial will give a stage to more ambient and cogitative forms of music and visual art. And instead of the usual nightclubs, Counterweight will seek alternative venues more conducive to this state of mind. For the inauguration, they’ve chosen the sanctuary at the decidedly non-rock Audubon Park Covenant Church. The featured acts are very notable Orlando musicians in new guises: Ubik is the ambient project of Fortune Howl brain Bryce Linde and Temperament is the drone vehicle for Ad Nauseum guitarist Glenn Ritchey. The featured visual artist is local filmmaker Kate Shults, who projects new video works created especially for this show. In concept, setting and talent, this live-streamed debut promises to be an immersive experience. And as with all TMD events, cover is only a dollar.

with Ubik, Temperament, Kate Shults | 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 | Audubon Park Covenant Church, 3219 Chelsea St. | timewastemanagement.org | $1
