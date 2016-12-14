Bangrak Thai Street Kitchen pops up tonight for just 3 hours at Swine and Sons

click image
-
image via Bangrak Facebook event page
-
Khao soi: a Northern Thai coconut curry soup topped with fried noodles
Thailand and Orlando may be almost 10,000 miles apart, but when you compare the two climates ... not so different, after all. And we can't think of a better dinner on this steamy-hot tropical evening than a bowl of authentic khao soi or a som tom thai (green papaya salad) at the Bangrak Thai Street Kitchen pop-up at Swine & Sons.
Renaissance man Dylan Eitharong (formerly of Jr. Meowzer, currently the guiding force behind Bangrak) posted last week on the event page
, "As far as we know, the only place to get khao soi in central Florida is at the Bangrak Thai Street Kitchen pop-up."
Swine & Sons' Alexia Gawlak says of this "most epic of pop-ups" that "the first one was crazy good, and this one is going to be even better," while her husband, Rhys, says he'll be making "fish sauce caramel smoked wings and tamarind ginger glazed pork ribs" and you know what, just check out the menu posted below to see why you don't want to miss this.
Can't make it tonight? Eat your heart out over at their Insta account
(@bangrakthaistreetkitchen), and follow so you know when the next one happens.
Bangrak Thai Street Kitchen Pop-up
5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14
Swine & Sons, 595 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park