Wednesday, December 14, 2016

21 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016

click to enlarge Harsh Radish - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY
  • Photo by Jen Cray
  • Harsh Radish
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Dec. 15
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Digs Vol. 2 9 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.

Friday, Dec. 16
Live Holiday Concerts: Heaven & Earth 7 pm at Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs.
Live Music at the Morse Museum 5 pm at Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park.
Orlando Is Loud: Crit, Human, Autarx, Andean Shrine, Uh, Harsh Radish 8 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.

Saturday, Dec. 17
Ab Flagman 8 pm at Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Dizzlephunk's Shoe & Sock Collection 10 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
The Legendary JC's 9 pm at Dexter's of Winter Park, 558 W. New England Ave., Winter Park.
Music In The Library: Makeshift 2 pm at Chickasaw Library, 870 N. Chickasaw Trail.
Wish for Xmas: Astari Nite, Shadow Reborn, Missfit Toys 8 pm at Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.

Sunday, Dec. 18
Back to the '80s Christmas Bash 2 pm at Stardust Lounge, 431 E. Central Blvd.
Caffiends, the Mermers, Vile Body, Clem McGillicutty & the Burnouts, the Palmettes, Corgi Feldman 2 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
Marty & Michiko Morell 7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.

Monday, Dec. 19
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Marty & Michiko Morell 7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
Peter Jong of Emerge 9 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.

Tuesday, Dec. 20
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.

