Reggae legends the Wailers to play the Beacham Thursday night

Reggae legends and cornerstones the Wailers are playing a rare Orlando show this week.
Best known for counting Bob Marley (yup), amongst their ranks for a run of classic albums including Exodus, Catch A Fire and Natty Dread, this is a must see show for anyone interested in reggae or dub roots. This particular incarnation is helmed by founder and bassist Aston Barrett, with a rotating core of past Wailers, family and likeminded musical travelers.
The Wailers play the Beacham Theater on Wednesday night, at 7 p.m. Support comes from I-Reolution. Tickets are still available for $25.