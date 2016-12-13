The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

The Heard

Reggae legends the Wailers to play the Beacham Thursday night

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 1:10 PM

click image PHOTO VIA THE WAILERS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via the Wailers/Facebook
Reggae legends and cornerstones the Wailers are playing a rare Orlando show this week.

Best known for counting Bob Marley (yup), amongst their ranks for a run of classic albums including Exodus, Catch A Fire and Natty Dread, this is a must see show for anyone interested in reggae or dub roots. This particular incarnation is helmed by founder and bassist Aston Barrett, with a rotating core of past Wailers, family and likeminded musical travelers.

The Wailers play the Beacham Theater on Wednesday night, at 7 p.m. Support comes from I-Reolution. Tickets are still available for $25.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida alligator 'rode' on the back of a manatee, resulting in the best photo of 2016 Read More

  2. Krungthep Tea Time's new 'unicorn' drink is the most Instagrammable beverage ever Read More

  3. Zagat names their '10 Hottest Restaurants in Orlando' and we have to admit they are spot-on Read More

  4. Customers offended by Florida restaurant's 'offensive' Christmas music Read More

  5. Orlando Police distribute LGBTQ 'safe place' decals to local businesses Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation