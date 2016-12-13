The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

The Gist

Orlando Indie Comedy Festival headliners announced; tickets on sale now

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 2:59 PM

click to enlarge Trae Crowder
  • Trae Crowder
The third annual Orlando Indie Comedy Fest, taking place at multiple venues around town Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 19-22, 2017, released its list of performers last week. Perhaps the biggest name on the slate is two-time veteran of the festival Trae Crowder, of Knoxville, Tennessee, whose "Liberal Redneck" videos blew up on the internet during an insane election year.
Crowder is joined on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, by fellow headliner Mark Normand. Normand, a New Orleans native now based out of NYC, has a slew of appearances on shows like Conan, Inside Amy Schumer, Last Comic Standing and @midnight under his belt. He has also been voted Village Voice's "Best Comedian of 2013" and won first place at the Great American Comedy Festival Competition.
Rounding out the headliners is LA comic Jackie Kashian. Kashian has also been on Conan and @midnight, but is also known with her work with Maria Bamford on The Special Special Special and Netflix's Lady Dynamite. She also hosts two podcasts, The Dork Forest and The Jackie and Laurie Show, each with a very different focus.
Along with the three headliners, this year's lineup brings 49 comics from across the country – along with 34 Florida comics – to town for multiple showcases across four days, with multiple opportunities to see each comic. Day passes range between $10 and $15, but with four-day passes priced at $40, your piggy bank can probably stay intact. Tickets can be purchased here. Check out the full list of performers here.
Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida alligator 'rode' on the back of a manatee, resulting in the best photo of 2016 Read More

  2. Chris Rock announces Orlando show for 2017 Read More

  3. We may finally know how much Visit Florida paid Pitbull to make that dumb music video Read More

  4. Krungthep Tea Time's new 'unicorn' drink is the most Instagrammable beverage ever Read More

  5. Zagat names their '10 Hottest Restaurants in Orlando' and we have to admit they are spot-on Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation