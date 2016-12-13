Orlando Indie Comedy Festival headliners announced; tickets on sale now

The third annual Orlando Indie Comedy Fest, taking place at multiple venues around town Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 19-22, 2017, released its list of performers last week. Perhaps the biggest name on the slate is two-time veteran of the festival Trae Crowder, of Knoxville, Tennessee, whose "Liberal Redneck" videos blew up on the internet during an insane election year.
Crowder is joined on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, by fellow headliner Mark Normand. Normand, a New Orleans native now based out of NYC, has a slew of appearances on shows like Conan, Inside Amy Schumer, Last Comic Standing and @midnight under his belt. He has also been voted Village Voice's "Best Comedian of 2013" and won first place at the Great American Comedy Festival Competition.
Rounding out the headliners is LA comic Jackie Kashian. Kashian has also been on Conan and @midnight, but is also known with her work with Maria Bamford on The Special Special Special and Netflix's Lady Dynamite. She also hosts two podcasts, The Dork Forest and The Jackie and Laurie Show, each with a very different focus.
Along with the three headliners, this year's lineup brings 49 comics from across the country – along with 34 Florida comics – to town for multiple showcases across four days, with multiple opportunities to see each comic. Day passes range between $10 and $15, but with four-day passes priced at $40, your piggy bank can probably stay intact. Tickets can be purchased here. Check out the full list of performers here.