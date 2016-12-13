Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Tip Jar

Krungthep Tea Time's new 'unicorn' drink is the most Instagrammable beverage ever

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 10:42 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY KRUNGTHEP TEA TIME ON INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy Krungthep Tea Time on Instagram
In our 2016 Bite restaurant guide, we pinpointed "rainbow food" as a hot culinary trend for 2016, and it looks like Orlando is about to get some of its own.

Winter Park's own Thai tea house, Krungthep Tea Time, recently named one of the hottest restaurants in Orlando by Zagat (geographic error notwithstanding, since Winter Park is not Orlando), recently unveiled its new rainbow "unicorn" drink that will be making its way onto the menu very soon. And it's beyond camera-ready.

The drink is, presumably, a take on the ultra-gorgeous orange-yuzu tea served at other Thai tea houses in New York and Los Angeles, specifically at Pearl's Finest Teas in West Hollywood.

According to Krungthep's post, the drink is made with all-natural colors and flavors. We're guessing that lovely azure color comes from butterfly pea flower, which has colored teas and beverages for centuries. More conjecture: The pink comes from hibiscus tea and the orange and yellow from the yuzu (an Asian citrus) and oranges.

We hope we're right, but then again, who cares how it tastes when you've got the most photogenic tea on the planet on your feed.

Krungthep Tea Time
1051 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
407-733-3561
krungthepteatime.com

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Zagat names their '10 Hottest Restaurants in Orlando' and we have to admit they are spot-on Read More

  2. Disney now offers a lengthy 7-hour tour of Hollywood Studios Read More

  3. Customers offended by Florida restaurant's 'offensive' Christmas music Read More

  4. Orlando Police distribute LGBTQ 'safe place' decals to local businesses Read More

  5. A Florida alligator 'rode' on the back of a manatee, resulting in the best photo of 2016 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation