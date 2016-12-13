Krungthep Tea Time's new 'unicorn' drink is the most Instagrammable beverage ever

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy Krungthep Tea Time on Instagram
In our 2016 Bite restaurant guide
, we pinpointed "rainbow food" as a hot culinary trend for 2016
, and it looks like Orlando is about to get some of its own.
Winter Park's own Thai tea house, Krungthep Tea Time, recently named one of the hottest restaurants in Orlando by Zagat
(geographic error notwithstanding, since Winter Park is not Orlando), recently unveiled its new rainbow "unicorn" drink that will be making its way onto the menu very soon. And it's beyond camera-ready.
The drink is, presumably, a take on the ultra-gorgeous orange-yuzu tea served at other Thai tea houses in New York and Los Angeles, specifically at Pearl's Finest Teas in West Hollywood.
According to Krungthep's post
, the drink is made with all-natural colors and flavors. We're guessing that lovely azure color comes from butterfly pea flower
, which has colored teas and beverages for centuries. More conjecture: The pink comes from hibiscus tea and the orange and yellow from the yuzu (an Asian citrus) and oranges.
We hope we're right, but then again, who cares how it tastes when you've got the most photogenic tea on the planet on your feed.
