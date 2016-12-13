Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Bloggytown

Gov. Rick Scott attempts to lure F-35 program to Florida, despite objections from Trump

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA RICK SCOTT/TWITTER
  • Photo via Rick Scott/Twitter
Gov. Rick Scott's desire for Jacksonville to become a base for a squadron of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter could clash with a stance of President-elect Donald Trump. Scott tweeted Friday that the Florida Air National Guard 125th Fighter Wing at Jacksonville International Airport would make "a great home" for the jets.
However, Trump reaffirmed his objection to the F-35 program in a tweet on Monday. "The F-35 program and cost is out of control. Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military (and other) purchases after January 20th," Trump tweeted. Trump had also criticized the jet during the presidential campaign. The jet was conceived in 1996 to replace other aircraft, but redesigns and other factors have driven up the costs. A report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office in 2014 pegged the operating costs of the fleet at 79 percent higher than the aircraft the F-35 is expected to replace.
The Jacksonville base made the shortlist for the next squadron location, which last Wednesday was whittled from 18 to five. "Florida has the country's best national guardsmen and facilities and Jacksonville would be a great home for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter," Scott said in a tweet. While no timeline has been announced to select the base, Jacksonville is up against facilities in Montgomery, Ala.; Boise, Idaho; Selfridge, Mich., and Dane County, Wis.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida alligator 'rode' on the back of a manatee, resulting in the best photo of 2016 Read More

  2. Zagat names their '10 Hottest Restaurants in Orlando' and we have to admit they are spot-on Read More

  3. Disney now offers a lengthy 7-hour tour of Hollywood Studios Read More

  4. Customers offended by Florida restaurant's 'offensive' Christmas music Read More

  5. Krungthep Tea Time's new 'unicorn' drink is the most Instagrammable beverage ever Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation