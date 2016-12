Chris Rock announces Orlando show for 2017

click to enlarge Photo via Dr. Phillips Center

Stand-up comedy legend, actor and firebrand Chris Rock has today announced his return to standup and an Orlando stop on his nationwide 2017 Total Blackout tour.This will be his first extended run of standup dates in nine years Chris Rock will be live and unfiltered at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Walt Disney Theatre on Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 16 at noon. Tickets start at $49.50 and can be purchased here