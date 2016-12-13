Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Chris Rock announces Orlando show for 2017
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 1:31 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Dr. Phillips Center
Stand-up comedy legend, actor and firebrand Chris Rock has today announced his return to standup and an Orlando stop
on his nationwide 2017 Total Blackout
tour.
This will be his first extended run of standup dates in nine years
.
Chris Rock will be live and unfiltered at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Walt Disney Theatre on Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 16 at noon. Tickets start at $49.50 and can be purchased here
.
Tags: Chris Rock, Comedy, Standup, Show, Live, Tour, Total Blackout, Image, Video