Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Bloggytown

A Florida alligator 'rode' on the back of a manatee, resulting in the best photo of 2016

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 10:33 AM

click to enlarge Photo via Dana Menk/FWC - PHOTO VIA DANA MENK/FWC
  • Photo via Dana Menk/FWC
  • Photo via Dana Menk/FWC
A woman caught a photo of a lazy alligator hitching a ride on the back of a manatee, resulting in arguably the best Florida photo of 2016.

While visiting Blue Spring State Park in Orange City, Florida, Dana Menk of Jacksonville, snapped the above photo and posted it to the Florida Fish & Wildlife's Facebook page.

It truly is a thing of wonder.

On a related note, last year's best photo involved a raccoon "riding" on the back of an alligator. As you can see, there is a trend here.
PHOTO BY RICHARD JONES VIA WFTV
  • Photo by Richard Jones via WFTV
Next year we're hoping for an alligator riding on a shark.

If you can't make it out to Blue Spring for whatever reason, at least checkout their live manatee cam.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Krungthep Tea Time's new 'unicorn' drink is the most Instagrammable beverage ever Read More

  2. Zagat names their '10 Hottest Restaurants in Orlando' and we have to admit they are spot-on Read More

  3. Customers offended by Florida restaurant's 'offensive' Christmas music Read More

  4. Orlando Police distribute LGBTQ 'safe place' decals to local businesses Read More

  5. Disney now offers a lengthy 7-hour tour of Hollywood Studios Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation