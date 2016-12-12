Pulse victims were more than just a list of names

click to enlarge
The list of 49 names
released after the massacre on June 12 only tells people a fraction of who the Pulse victims were.
Aside from being an accountant, a bouncer, college students, theme park workers, dancers, perfume salesman, fast-food workers and mothers, they were people who had dreams, fears, hopes and aspirations. Starting in July, Orlando Weekly
began profiling
one person killed at the gay nightclub every week. We've done 23 profiles
so far, and we plan to finish all 49 profiles
by the one-year anniversary of the tragedy on June 12, 2017.
We've learned they were fun (like Leroy Valentín Fernández
, who worked as drag beauty Indara Valkayre by night), humanitarian (like Christopher "Drew" Leinonen
, who started a Gay-Straight Alliance student chapter at Seminole High School) and loving (like Jonathan Camuy Vega
, who loved to take his nieces to swim at the pool). Above all, they most certainly loved and were loved in return.
