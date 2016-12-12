Bloggytown

Monday, December 12, 2016

Pulse victims were more than just a list of names

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 2:10 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo by Joey Roulette
The list of 49 names released after the massacre on June 12 only tells people a fraction of who the Pulse victims were.

Aside from being an accountant, a bouncer, college students, theme park workers, dancers, perfume salesman, fast-food workers and mothers, they were people who had dreams, fears, hopes and aspirations. Starting in July, Orlando Weekly began profiling one person killed at the gay nightclub every week. We've done 23 profiles so far, and we plan to finish all 49 profiles by the one-year anniversary of the tragedy on June 12, 2017.

We've learned they were fun (like Leroy Valentín Fernández, who worked as drag beauty Indara Valkayre by night), humanitarian (like Christopher "Drew" Leinonen, who started a Gay-Straight Alliance student chapter at Seminole High School) and loving (like Jonathan Camuy Vega, who loved to take his nieces to swim at the pool). Above all, they most certainly loved and were loved in return.

Read our complete profiles of the Pulse victims here.

