Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 12, 2016

Bloggytown

Orlando Police distribute LGBTQ 'safe place' decals to local businesses

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 4:10 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
The Orlando Police Department is launching an initiative to help keep the LGBTQ community safer.

The "Safe Place" initiative provides rainbow decals and signage to City of Orlando buildings, local businesses and other organizations to show they are a safe place for the queer community to go if they are the victims of crime or feel threatened.

Orlando Commissioner Patty Sheehan says as a member of the LGBTQ community, she's really never felt secure.

"I always thought that my personal safety was going to be compromised, and I honestly thought I would be a victim of violence," she says at the GLBT Center of Central Florida. "There are those who will victimize us for who we are. There are those who will attack us for who we are, and offering us a safe space does not take anything away from anyone."

Orlando Police Chief John Mina says the program is modeled after a similar program from the Seattle Police Department. Mina says LGBTQ people who see the sign can go inside the safe business to call 911 or have someone call police on their behalf.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Zagat names their '10 Hottest Restaurants in Orlando' and we have to admit they are spot-on Read More

  2. Customers offended by Florida restaurant's 'offensive' Christmas music Read More

  3. Six months ago, the massacre at Pulse changed Orlando forever Read More

  4. Disney now offers a lengthy 7-hour tour of Hollywood Studios Read More

  5. Two new coffee places to get nice and jittery this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation