Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 12, 2016

Bloggytown

Milk District names Robert Soviero executive director

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge VIA FACEBOOK
The newest official Main Street District in the city has named its first executive director. The Milk District announced that Robert Soviero, a former director of WPRK 91.5-FM and a co-founder of the Juice bike share program, has accepted the position. Soviero has spent the past two years as an operations manager of Arts Garage, a nonprofit community arts venue in Miami.

In a statement released by the Milk District, Soviero says, "I am beyond pumped to be back in Orlando, and to work with the Milk District to help sustain the growth and uniqueness of what is by far my favorite district/community in all of Central Florida. … I’d like to utilize all of my past experiences in the city and my most recent experiences from Miami, and then bunch them all up in a massive, magic bag of ideas … building the mission and cohesive goals of everyone involved, and then move on to promoting the Milk District as a successful place for future business owners, and hosting great new events.”

A meet-and-greet with the new executive director is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Barley and Vine Biergarten, 2406 E. Washington St., in – you guessed it – the Milk District.
Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Zagat names their '10 Hottest Restaurants in Orlando' and we have to admit they are spot-on Read More

  2. Six months ago, the massacre at Pulse changed Orlando forever Read More

  3. Visage Nightclub returns for one night only at Independent Bar this weekend Read More

  4. SeaWorld announces over 300 jobs eliminated in second major layoff in two years Read More

  5. Here's a list of Pulse remembrance ceremonies happening on Dec. 12 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation