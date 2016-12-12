Milk District names Robert Soviero executive director

click to enlarge Via Facebook

The newest official Main Street District in the city has named its first executive director. The Milk District announced that Robert Soviero, a former director of WPRK 91.5-FM and a co-founder of the Juice bike share program, has accepted the position. Soviero has spent the past two years as an operations manager of Arts Garage, a nonprofit community arts venue in Miami.In a statement released by the Milk District, Soviero says, "I am beyond pumped to be back in Orlando, and to work with the Milk District to help sustain the growth and uniqueness of what is by far my favorite district/community in all of Central Florida. … I’d like to utilize all of my past experiences in the city and my most recent experiences from Miami, and then bunch them all up in a massive, magic bag of ideas … building the mission and cohesive goals of everyone involved, and then move on to promoting the Milk District as a successful place for future business owners, and hosting great new events.”A meet-and-greet with the new executive director is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Barley and Vine Biergarten, 2406 E. Washington St., in – you guessed it – the Milk District.