Monday, December 12, 2016
Hen House takes home 'Best Cocktail' at Great Orlando Mixer
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 3:03 PM
Drink slingers at The Hen House
, also known "The World's Smallest Bardello," took home the top prize at last Saturday's Great Orlando Mixer at Cheyenne Saloon.
As chosen by the attendees, the bar won the event's coveted Best Cocktail Award with a concoction they call the "American (Barrel) as Apple Pie," which consists of
American Barrels Bourbon Whiskey, fresh pressed apple cider, a homemade spice blend, and a sautéed cinnamon apple garnish.
The bartenders took home a $500 cash prize and, of course, bragging rights.
The Hen House is located at Wall St. Plaza
, in downtown Orlando.
