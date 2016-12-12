Florida's Dying throws the punkest holiday party around with Weapon Man and Nag at Will's Pub

click to enlarge
One thing we at the Weekly appreciate is complete commitment to a gimmick, which the Total Punk rock'n'wrestling-themed Turnbuckle Tuesdays brings in spades. And now they're going big – Griswolds-level big – for their yearly holiday-themed bash. Dispensing with the regularly scheduled grappling pyrotechnics, in their place will be a potluck, free eggnog (that can't be good), Drunken Santa (that REALLY can't be good) and, of course, live music. Springing straight off Santa's naughty list is Atlanta's hardcore upstarts Nag, purveyors of a skewed and thoroughly freaked punk clatter. If that's not enough, Krampus' favorite new band, Weapon Man, will also be making its first Orlando appearance – it's the newest outlet for New Orleans malcontent Buck Biloxi (of Buck Biloxi and the Fucks, Giorgio Murderer, Black Abba) that deals strictly in black-market, stripped-down, lean punk. Mistletoe optional.
with Weapon Man, Nag | 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 | Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| free