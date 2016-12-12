Florida film 'Moonlight' earns six Golden Globe nominations

click to enlarge
The Golden Globes announced their 2017 nominations this morning and the Florida-made film Moonlight
made quite the impression.
Moonlight
took home 6 Golden Globe nods, including best movie (drama), supporting actress (Naomie Harris), actor (Mahershala Ali) and original score.
Director Barry Jenkins’ universally praised drama takes place in the Miami area and was also filmed there, something less and less filmmakers companies are choosing to do because of Florida's non-existent film incentives program.
The film tells the story of a young boy,
Chiron, who comes to terms with his sexuality. It's based on Miami native Tarell Alvin McCraney's original play, In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue
.
The Golden Globes award ceremony takes place January 8.
