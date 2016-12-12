The Gist

Monday, December 12, 2016

Florida film 'Moonlight' earns six Golden Globe nominations

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 1:19 PM

The Golden Globes announced their 2017 nominations this morning and the Florida-made film Moonlight made quite the impression.

Moonlight took home 6 Golden Globe nods, including best movie (drama), supporting actress (Naomie Harris), actor (Mahershala Ali) and original score.

Director Barry Jenkins’ universally praised drama takes place in the Miami area and was also filmed there, something less and less filmmakers companies are choosing to do because of Florida's non-existent film incentives program.

The film tells the story of a young boy, Chiron, who comes to terms with his sexuality. It's based on Miami native Tarell Alvin McCraney's original play, In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue.

The Golden Globes award ceremony takes place January 8.

Read Orlando Weekly film critic Cameron Meier's full review of Moonlight here.

