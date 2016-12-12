Monday, December 12, 2016
Fire Flame, Jonathan David, TOKYOxP to play Spacebar tonight
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 1:46 PM
click image
-
Photo via the Vinyl Warhol
-
Jonathan David
Local music blog Vinyl Warhol curates a soundclash event tonight
with Jonathan David of Evil Virgins playing solo, leftfield hip-hop DJ Fire Flame and the disorienting, hazy hip-hop of TOKYOxP.
Show begins at 10 p.m. tonight at Spacebar. Cover is $3.
Tags: Fire Flame, Vinyl Warhol, Evil Virgins, TOKYOxP, Jonathan David, Concert, Show, Music, Hip-hop, Rock, Showcase, Image