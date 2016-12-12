The Heard

Monday, December 12, 2016

The Heard

Fire Flame, Jonathan David, TOKYOxP to play Spacebar tonight

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 1:46 PM

click image Jonathan David - PHOTO VIA THE VINYL WARHOL
  • Photo via the Vinyl Warhol
  • Jonathan David
Local music blog Vinyl Warhol curates a soundclash event tonight with Jonathan David of Evil Virgins playing solo, leftfield hip-hop DJ Fire Flame and the disorienting, hazy hip-hop of TOKYOxP.

Show begins at 10 p.m. tonight at Spacebar. Cover is $3.

