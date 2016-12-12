The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 12, 2016

The Gist

Disney now offers a lengthy 7-hour tour of Hollywood Studios

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
It’s well known that Disney’s Hollywood Studios (DHS) is in the midst of a major facelift that’s causing many of its older attractions to close, and the park has been relying heavily on Star Wars to bring guests in during this construction period.

From nightly Star Wars-themed fireworks to a museum filled with props from the films, DHS has become a patchwork of random, disjointed Star Wars experiences.

Disney is now offering a seven hour Star Wars-themed tour of a theme park that even Google notes most people only spend about three and half hours in.

The new $129 guided tour gives Star Wars fans the ultimate day at Hollywood Studios. It includes skipping the line for a trip on Star Tours – The Adventure Continues, a viewing of the Star Wars: Path of the Jedi short film, two meet-and-greets and a tour of the prop-filled Star Wars Launch Bay. The tour will be guided by a Star Wars “all-in-the-know” tour guide, according to Disney.

Guests will eat at the Backlot Express, where numerous Star Wars-themed food items are offered, and the day will be topped with the Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular Dessert Party. The dessert party overlooks the Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular fireworks and projection show that takes place nightly at DHS.

Interestingly, even with every single Star Wars attraction in the park on the tour, all together they still add up to less than two hours of content. With skipping the lines and other time-cutting tools used for those on the tour, it's still a bit of a mystery how Disney will fill seven hours.

One of the most telling aspects of the tour is that it will be offered throughout 2017 on Mondays and Saturdays. This tells us that most, if not all, of the current Star Wars offerings at DHS will remain in the park until at least the end of 2017.

No word on whether Disney will offer a 10-hour tour of the construction walls and empty buildings that fill that park even more than Star Wars.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Zagat names their '10 Hottest Restaurants in Orlando' and we have to admit they are spot-on Read More

  2. Customers offended by Florida restaurant's 'offensive' Christmas music Read More

  3. Six months ago, the massacre at Pulse changed Orlando forever Read More

  4. Two new coffee places to get nice and jittery this weekend Read More

  5. Pulse victims were more than just a list of names Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation