Monday, December 12, 2016

The Heard

Customers offended by Florida restaurant's 'offensive' Christmas music

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 1:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MICHAEL'S TASTING ROOM/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Michael's Tasting Room/Facebook
A Florida restaurant owner is annoyed that he's been getting complaints about his "religious themed" Christmas music.

Chef Michael Lugo, of Michael's Tasting Room in St. Augustine, Florida, posted a photo to Facebook last week showing a receipt with a request to switch up his music.

The note read, "Christmas music was offensive. Consider playing holiday music or less religious-themed." That note has since gone viral on social media, especially among those heavily invested in the "War on Christmas" effort.

Lugo stated in a Facebook comment this is the second complaint he's had about his Christmas music in the past two weeks.

He also says he plans on not budging to complaints. "We will continue to be us, it's worked well for ten years, but it is sad that two times in one week basic Christmas music has angered our patrons...is this what we've become in America?"

Maybe throw a little Mariah Carey Christmas in the mix? Everyone can agree on Mariah.




