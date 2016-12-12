The Heard

Monday, December 12, 2016

The Heard

Band of the Week: Leisure Chief

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 5:00 AM

click to enlarge photo_may_27_11_23_57_pm.jpg

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Leisure Chief.

Leisure Chief is playing Will's Pub on Dec. 16 with Katie Burkess; Kaleigh Baker and the Groove Orient are also on the bill.

Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
  • Derek Engstrom - Drums / Vocals
  • Chris McMullen - Bass / Vocals
  • Keegan Matthews - Keys
  • Christian Ryan - Sax / Vocals
  • Jordan Garno - Guitar

When did the band form?
We started in 2012 with a project called Buster Keaton, which was a trio. Over time, we evolved, adding members to what would become a nine-piece, full band, percussion and horns. At the moment, we are gigging as a quintet.

Currently available releases:
King of Nothing LP (2016)
Buster Keaton EP (2013)

Websites:
www.leisurechief.com
Facebook

Describe your sound in five words:
Music for mind and booty!

Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
We've had a few highlights, but if I have to pick one, it would probably be our album release show at Will's Pub. We had an incredible turnout, the music was on point, and we got to collaborate with Anthony Cole, who has been an incredible inspiration for us from our early days. It was surreal getting to perform with him, and we were humbled by how much he enjoyed playing over our songs. Overall, it was just a great experience and we thank everyone who came out to support us!

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Hard to say... we've had particularly great experiences with Fat Night and The Groove Orient. Fat Night drops the panties, and The Groove Orient rages! The key though is that they are very professional and promote really well.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? Why?
Community. The amount of support and love we get from our fans is incredible.

What’s your least favorite? Why?
Not really sure what would be our least favorite. With every "problem" I could ascribe, there is also the sense that looking inward, and seeing what you're doing wrong, is a better way to approach that attitude. But driving on I-4 to get to gigs... yeah that will always suck.

Any big news to share?
Just the upcoming show at Will's Pub (12/16), and our live recording set at Spacebar (1/20). All future announcements can be found on our website.

