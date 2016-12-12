The Gist

Monday, December 12, 2016

$432 million 'Super Nintendo World' coming to Universal Studios Japan in 2020

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 12:33 PM

Universal Studios and Nintendo teased a few more details surrounding "Super Nintendo World," which will be opening in Japan in time for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The companies released a press statement Monday morning revealing concept art for the 50 billion yen ($431.78 million) park. 

"Super Nintendo World will be comprised of expansive and multilevel environments filled with unprecedented, state-of-the-art rides, interactive areas, shops and restaurants, all featuring Nintendo's most popular characters and games," Universal Studios Japan, said in a press release.

According to the press release, Super Nintendo World will feature "state-of-the-art rides, interactive areas, shops and restaurants, all featuring Nintendo’s most popular characters and games.”

Back in November, Universal and Nintendo announced that they would be creating Nintendo-themed areas in Universal Studio locations in Japan, Orlando and Hollywood.

