$432 million 'Super Nintendo World' coming to Universal Studios Japan in 2020

Universal Studios and Nintendo teased a few more details surrounding "Super Nintendo World," which will be opening in Japan in time for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.
The companies released a press statement Monday morning revealing concept art for the 50 billion yen ($431.78 million) park.
"Super Nintendo World will be comprised of expansive and multilevel environments filled with unprecedented, state-of-the-art rides, interactive areas, shops and restaurants, all featuring Nintendo's most popular characters and games," Universal Studios Japan, said in a press release.
Back in November, Universal and Nintendo announced that they would be creating Nintendo-themed areas in Universal Studio locations in Japan, Orlando
and Hollywood.