Zagat names their '10 Hottest Restaurants in Orlando' and we have to admit they are spot-on

Nova Restaurant (photo by Robert Bartlett)
This week Zagat.com released a list of the 10 Hottest Restaurants in Orlando
, and we took notice. Their list, compiled from diners who rate the restaurants using Zagat's iOS app, is below. In July, Zagat announced they had streamlined their old 30-point review system with a new 5-point scale, just the latest change to good old quirky Zagat since their acquisition by Google.
Ratings, evidently, can only be submitted via the iOS app. (Here's the page
that explains the scale, and here's the page
on the website for reviewers to sign up. Do you see a link? I don't see a link.) So ... I guess this could more fairly be called a list of Orlando iPhone users' favorite restaurants, because Android is still running the 2014 version
.
A couple more cavils: Excellent as their BBQ jackfruit is, classifying Market on South as a "barbecue restaurant" is apt to lead to some serious disappointment for non-locals. And as per usual, we must point out: Disney is not in Orlando
.
So the takeaway point here is that we have serious qualms about Zagat, but we really, really, really like all the restaurants on this list – so congrats, restaurant owners, you are awesome and somebody (a lot of somebodies) noticed. And Zagat, get your shit together.
Black Rooster Taqueria
Mexican; Mills 50
Nova Restaurant
American; Ivanhoe Village
Market on South
Barbecue; Milk District
Krungthep Tea Time
Tea House; Winter Park
The Sanctum Café
Vegan; Mills 50
Better Than Sex Dessert Restaurant
Dessert; Ivanhoe Village
Red Mug Diner
Diner; Downtown
Urbain 40 American Brasserie & Lounge
American; Dr. Phillips
The Osprey Tavern
New American; Baldwin Park
Be Our Guest Restaurant
American; Orlando