Zagat names their '10 Hottest Restaurants in Orlando' and we have to admit they are spot-on

Nova Restaurant (photo by Robert Bartlett)

This week Zagat.com released a list of the 10 Hottest Restaurants in Orlando , and we took notice. Their list, compiled from diners who rate the restaurants using Zagat's iOS app, is below. In July, Zagat announced they had streamlined their old 30-point review system with a new 5-point scale, just the latest change to good old quirky Zagat since their acquisition by Google.Ratings, evidently, can only be submitted via the iOS app. ( Here's the page that explains the scale, and here's the page on the website for reviewers to sign up. Do you see a link? I don't see a link.) So ... I guess this could more fairly be called a list of Orlando iPhone users' favorite restaurants, because Android is still running the 2014 version A couple more cavils: Excellent as their BBQ jackfruit is, classifying Market on South as a "barbecue restaurant" is apt to lead to some serious disappointment for non-locals. And as per usual, we must point out:So the takeaway point here is that we have serious qualms about Zagat, but we really, really, really like all the restaurants on this list – so congrats, restaurant owners, you are awesome and somebody (a lot of somebodies) noticed. And Zagat, get your shit together.Mexican; Mills 50American; Ivanhoe VillageBarbecue; Milk DistrictTea House; Winter ParkVegan; Mills 50Dessert; Ivanhoe VillageDiner; DowntownAmerican; Dr. PhillipsNew American; Baldwin ParkAmerican; Orlando