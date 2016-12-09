Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 9, 2016

Tip Jar

Zagat names their '10 Hottest Restaurants in Orlando' and we have to admit they are spot-on

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 6:30 PM

click to enlarge NOVA RESTAURANT (PHOTO BY ROBERT BARTLETT)
  • Nova Restaurant (photo by Robert Bartlett)

This week Zagat.com released a list of the 10 Hottest Restaurants in Orlando, and we took notice. Their list, compiled from diners who rate the restaurants using Zagat's iOS app, is below. In July, Zagat announced they had streamlined their old 30-point review system with a new 5-point scale, just the latest change to good old quirky Zagat since their acquisition by Google.

Ratings, evidently, can only be submitted via the iOS app. (Here's the page that explains the scale, and here's the page on the website for reviewers to sign up. Do you see a link? I don't see a link.) So ... I guess this could more fairly be called a list of Orlando iPhone users' favorite restaurants, because Android is still running the 2014 version.

A couple more cavils: Excellent as their BBQ jackfruit is, classifying Market on South as a "barbecue restaurant" is apt to lead to some serious disappointment for non-locals. And as per usual, we must point out: Disney is not in Orlando.

So the takeaway point here is that we have serious qualms about Zagat, but we really, really, really like all the restaurants on this list – so congrats, restaurant owners, you are awesome and somebody (a lot of somebodies) noticed. And Zagat, get your shit together.

Black Rooster Taqueria
click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-09_at_6.13.43_pm.png

Mexican; Mills 50

Nova Restaurant
American; Ivanhoe Village

Market on South
Barbecue; Milk District

Krungthep Tea Time
Tea House; Winter Park

The Sanctum Café
Vegan; Mills 50

Better Than Sex Dessert Restaurant
Dessert; Ivanhoe Village

Red Mug Diner
Diner; Downtown

Urbain 40 American Brasserie & Lounge
American; Dr. Phillips

The Osprey Tavern
New American; Baldwin Park

Be Our Guest Restaurant
American; Orlando






Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Former Goofy at Disney World for 20 years: 'Why would you let me hold your baby?' Read More

  2. Trump, Pence will visit Orlando next week on 'Thank You Tour' Read More

  3. Warwick Davis and Matthew Lewis announced for Universal's 'A Celebration of Harry Potter' Read More

  4. Pulse owner says she will reopen nightclub at new location Read More

  5. Judge denies second request from Trump to drop Florida golf club lawsuit Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation