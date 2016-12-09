Tip Jar

Friday, December 9, 2016

Winter Park vegan restaurant Daya has closed

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
Daya, the Winter Park vegan restaurant that opened early this year, has closed.

In our May 25 review, we noted that "plant-based" was owner Angi Bellingar's preferred term for her cuisine, adding: "the meatless dishes conceived by Bellingar are simply irresistible, no matter the label." Daya was very near the former site of Café 118, the raw food restaurant that hung on for almost five years on Morse Boulevard.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett

The restaurant business is a tough one, and serving any kind of specialized cuisine can be even tougher. The restaurant staff announced the closure on Dec. 6 on their Facebook page. In her farewell note posted last night, Bellingar said, "One last thing. People. It's OK to have favorites, but if you want to have options for vegan restaurants, support them all. Go there. Eat. ❤️"


