The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 9, 2016

The Heard

Visage Nightclub returns for one night only at Independent Bar this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 3:01 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-09_at_2.56.38_pm.png
If you want to know why the name Visage holds such fond memories for former dance floor kings and queens of a certain age, you have only to search for “Visage on Channel 9” on YouTube (or just watch the video below). Reporter Todd Ulrich took a camera crew for a brief spot on Visage’s legendary Friday nights, when teenagers teased and gelled their hair, dressed monochromatically and spun around the dance floor to post-punk, industrial, goth and new wave bands. This reunion night brings back original Visage DJ Paul Vaine for a night devoted to the sounds of late ’80s/early ’90s youth. Living history indeed.
10 p.m. Saturday; Independent Bar, 70 N. Orange Ave.; $5; facebook.com/independentbarorlando
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Visage Nightclub Reunion @ Independent Bar

    • Sat., Dec. 10, 8 p.m. $5
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Former Goofy at Disney World for 20 years: 'Why would you let me hold your baby?' Read More

  2. Pulse owner says she will reopen nightclub at new location Read More

  3. Shop local for presents at any of these Holiday Markets this weekend Read More

  4. Fun Spot plans to build massive $6 million wooden coaster for summer 2017 Read More

  5. Warwick Davis and Matthew Lewis announced for Universal's 'A Celebration of Harry Potter' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation