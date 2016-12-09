Visage Nightclub returns for one night only at Independent Bar this weekend

click to enlarge

If you want to know why the name Visage holds such fond memories for former dance floor kings and queens of a certain age, you have only to search for “Visage on Channel 9” on YouTube (or just watch the video below). Reporter Todd Ulrich took a camera crew for a brief spot on Visage’s legendary Friday nights, when teenagers teased and gelled their hair, dressed monochromatically and spun around the dance floor to post-punk, industrial, goth and new wave bands. This reunion night brings back original Visage DJ Paul Vaine for a night devoted to the sounds of late ’80s/early ’90s youth. Living history indeed.10 p.m. Saturday; Independent Bar, 70 N. Orange Ave.; $5; facebook.com/independentbarorlando