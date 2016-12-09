Two new coffee places to get nice and jittery this weekend

click to enlarge
As we reported in Tip Jar
this week, Foxtail Coffee
is now officially open in Winter Park. The space is extremely swanky, the coffee is masterful (try one of six nitro brews on tap) and the lines are, well, pretty long. It's worth the wait, especially if you take it outside into the State Auto Body complex's cool outdoor-hang area, but you ask for a pour-over on a weekend morning at your own peril. Forewarned is forearmed, coffee snoots. (Foxtail Coffee Co., 1282 Orange Ave., Winter Park, foxtailcoffee.com; 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
Another choice is Vita Luna Café
, which you may remember from a stint in the District @ Mills 50 space (formerly Propagation) or from various event pop-ups around town; now Danny Alvarez has taken his talents across the street and set up shop in Lil Indies, where he's serving carefully crafted caffeinated beverages from 9 a.m. seven days a week. (If you need your fix earlier, just knock; he may take pity.) Vita Luna drinks are calibrated for the true third-wave coffee fan, with small-batch roasts from around town and nice touches like house-made almond milk. No paper cups here; BYO mug if you don't have time to post up on the vintage couches at Lil Indies, but a better idea is to make time. (Vita Luna Café, 1036 N. Mills Ave., vitalunacafe.com; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
