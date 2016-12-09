Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 9, 2016

Tip Jar

Two new coffee places to get nice and jittery this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 5:08 PM

click to enlarge foxtail.jpg

As we reported in Tip Jar this week, Foxtail Coffee is now officially open in Winter Park. The space is extremely swanky, the coffee is masterful (try one of six nitro brews on tap) and the lines are, well, pretty long. It's worth the wait, especially if you take it outside into the State Auto Body complex's cool outdoor-hang area, but you ask for a pour-over on a weekend morning at your own peril. Forewarned is forearmed, coffee snoots. (Foxtail Coffee Co., 1282 Orange Ave., Winter Park, foxtailcoffee.com; 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily)

Another choice is Vita Luna Café, which you may remember from a stint in the District @ Mills 50 space (formerly Propagation) or from various event pop-ups around town; now Danny Alvarez has taken his talents across the street and set up shop in Lil Indies, where he's serving carefully crafted caffeinated beverages from 9 a.m. seven days a week. (If you need your fix earlier, just knock; he may take pity.) Vita Luna drinks are calibrated for the true third-wave coffee fan, with small-batch roasts from around town and nice touches like house-made almond milk. No paper cups here; BYO mug if you don't have time to post up on the vintage couches at Lil Indies, but a better idea is to make time. (Vita Luna Café, 1036 N. Mills Ave., vitalunacafe.com; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily)

click to enlarge vitaluna.jpg


Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Former Goofy at Disney World for 20 years: 'Why would you let me hold your baby?' Read More

  2. Warwick Davis and Matthew Lewis announced for Universal's 'A Celebration of Harry Potter' Read More

  3. Trump, Pence will visit Orlando next week on 'Thank You Tour' Read More

  4. Pulse owner says she will reopen nightclub at new location Read More

  5. Judge denies second request from Trump to drop Florida golf club lawsuit Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation