Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 9, 2016

Bloggytown

Trump, Pence will visit Orlando next week on 'Thank You Tour'

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 6:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo by Joey Roulette
President-elect Donald Trump and his running mate Mike Pence are coming to Orlando next week to thank all of you, despite the fact this city overwhelmingly voted for Hillary Clinton.

Trump apparently did not have enough of the rabble-rousing rallies he held throughout the campaign and is coming back for more on his 'U.S.A. Thank You Tour.' The Republican businessman is visiting cities in states he won during the presidential election on Nov. 8. Trump won Florida's 29 electoral votes, but in Orange County, Clinton beat Trump by a margin of 60 percent to 35 percent.

Trump will be holding his rally in Orlando on Friday, Dec. 16, at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on 4603 W. Colonial Drive. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Former Goofy at Disney World for 20 years: 'Why would you let me hold your baby?' Read More

  2. Visage Nightclub returns for one night only at Independent Bar this weekend Read More

  3. SeaWorld announces over 300 jobs eliminated in second major layoff in two years Read More

  4. Warwick Davis and Matthew Lewis announced for Universal's 'A Celebration of Harry Potter' Read More

  5. Pulse owner says she will reopen nightclub at new location Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation