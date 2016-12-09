There might be a little salmonella in your Publix waffle mix

click to enlarge Jonathan McIntosh/Flickr

You might want to hold off on those weekend waffles.Publix issued a massive recall for its "Premium" waffle and pancake mix after concerns of salmonella in the milk powder.The questionable mixes include 16-ounce boxes of Publix Premium Banana-Flavored Chocolate Chip Pancake & Waffle Mix, Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mix and Blueberry Flavored Pancake & Waffle Mix.The recall includes mixes sold at stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.While salmonella isn't necessarily a life threatening illness, it can cause some brutal diarrhea. So far, no one has reported getting sick.If you have any questions surrounding the recall, you can contact Publix Customer Care at 1-800-242-1227.